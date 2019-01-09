AWARD SHOWS

BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite

One of the biggest entertainment award shows of the year in Britain has announced its nominations.

The list came out Wednesday for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAs (for host organization British Academy of Film and Television Arts). The Favourite, a British comedy about a power struggle between two female confidants of Queen Anne, came away with 12 nominations, more than any other film.

Also hitting a high note was Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the Lady Gaga-led A Star Is Born remake. Both films, along with the Netflix Spanish-language art piece Roma, came away with seven nominations.

The awards show, which is considered one of the last precursors for the Oscars, will take place Feb. 10 in London.

Here's a look at all the BAFTA Award film nominees:

BEST FILM

BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Writer-director Daniel Kokotajlo for Apostasy
Writer-director Michael Pearce and producer Lauren Dark for Beast
Writer-director-producer Chris Kelly for A Cambodian Spring
Writer-director Leanne Welham and producer Sophie Harman for Pili
Writer-director Richard Billingham and producer Jacqui Davies for Ray & Liz

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Pawe Pawlikowski for Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

LEADING ACTRESS

Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Viola Davis in Widows

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
Christian Bale in Vice
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan in Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice
Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy

ORIGINAL MUSIC

BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma

EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots

MAKE UP & HAIR

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen Of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice

SOUND

Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse

BRITISH SHORT FILM

73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
