ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London for 'Jurassic Park' anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

The 25-foot statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park," is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

LONDON --
Londoners and tourists alike were surprised to find a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue pop up near the city's iconic Tower Bridge Wednesday.

The 25-foot statue shows Goldblum as he reclines in the pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park" just in time for the film's 25 anniversary. Goldblum played scientist Ian Malcolm in the film and reprised the role for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Sky's subscription service Now TV installed the temporary "Jurassic Jeff" statue on the south bank of the Thames, and excited visitors were quick to take selfies and post about the statue on social media.

Some, though, pointed out that the film wasn't filmed in London, nor is Goldblum a London native.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldmovie newsstatuebuzzworthywhat's trendingdinosaursfun stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stacy Keach returns to Goodman in 'Pamplona' after heart attack
Avery Sunshine lights up WCL stage with performance
franklyHANK: "Pamplona," "The Color Purple," Springsteen and Cher
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
George Clinton, music pioneer and Funk Master, revolutionized music
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
VIDEO: 3 women accused of robbing Victoria's Secret store in Wheaton
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
Community reacts to proposed Lincoln Yards development along Chicago River
"Don't ask, don't tell," 25 years later
Southside Special Olympians receive laceless shoes
West Nile virus detected in North Shore mosquitoes
Show More
Field Museum stops selling doll depicting Hindu god
Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
Activists demanding justice after police shooting protest outside Emanuel's house
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
More News