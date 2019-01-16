Barrington police release 'Lip Sync Challenge' video

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --Barrington police officers are showing off their sense of humor.
Just check out what they created for the Police Lip Sync Challenge.
The department posted on Facebook, "We know we're late to the party, but better late than never!"
Songs include "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins, "Bad Day," by Daniel Powter, "I Fought the Law," and other songs.
Barrington police posted the video on Monday afternoon. The Barrington Police Chief David Dorn told the Daily Herald that everyone who participated volunteered and no public money was spent on the production.
Check out how they stack up compared to some other local departments that took up the challenge.
