pride month

Baton Show Lounge celebrates 50 years

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For 50 years, the Baton Show Lounge has offered Drag performances in Chicago. As we celebrate Pride Month, ABC 7 visited the iconic lounge to hear from owner Jim Flint.
Reflecting on five decades of business, Flint said the range of performance has changed.

"It used to be just men that dressed up in drag for the illusion.Today it takes in transgenders. It also takes in drag guys that just like to get made up with transgenders because it's a safe way to come enjoy their life and be secure and have a place to work. So it's that, transvestites, so it takes in the whole realm of being a drag," Flint said.

He also said society has changed outside the lounge's walls.

"There is no such thing as police harassment that there was back in the early sixties. I mean, we got raided night after night after night. I went through sixteen bar raids myself and had to get all those record expunged," he said.
Performer Maya Douglas said of Flint, "He's laid a lot of groundwork for the LGBT community here in the city," adding that without Flint, "I wouldn't have had a career...I was an unknown and he gave me the opportunity."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagouptownriver northspotonlgbtq pridepride monthlgbt
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE MONTH
Same-sex flamingo pair showcase their love at Denver Zoo
'Country' boy creates duct tape rainbow flag on truck
Aurora Pride Parade steps off after previous cancellation
State Dept denies embassies' requests to fly rainbow pride flag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with man involved in shooting
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson hospitalized to treat blood clot in lung
'Shark Tank' star's brother died in the Dominican Republic
Video from 2nd FBI interview played at Brendt Christensen trial
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
Show More
Naperville's School of Performing Arts suddenly closes
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
Bodycam footage released of Wisconsin shooting that left firefighter, suspect dead
J.J. Watt rallies Texans to buy Whataburger back from Chicago bank
Washington woman attacked, robbed in front her home
More TOP STORIES News