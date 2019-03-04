Beads, music and masks: 3 ways to ring in Mardi Gras this week in Chicago

CHARDIGRAS: A Fat Tuesday Joint

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a Mardi Gras murder mystery dinner to a Big Easy-themed happy hour, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---If you can't travel to New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, head to Chicago's own Municipal Dining & Co. You can feast on New Orleans-style jambalaya and beignets. Groove to the sounds of Mike Orie and DJ Commando.Tuesday, March 5, 6-10 p.m.Municipal Bar + Dining Co., 216 W. Ohio St.FreeNext, join a killer crowd of people at Carnivale for this Murder Mystery Dinner. Set on the estate of Sir Warren Peace, this show serves up a night of mystery, intrigue and murder, and it promises to keep you guessing about who will be next. Admission includes a three-course meal and guests can enjoy drinks from cash bar.Thursday, March 7, 6-9 p.m.Carnivale Restaurant, 702 W Fulton Market$65Finally, if you're in the mood to mingle, grab your mask and head to this Mardi Gras-themed happy hour. Sip on Hurricane cocktails, a drink from 1940s New Orleans, which is made with rum, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup.Tuesday, March 5Saint Lou's Assembly, 664 W. Lake St.