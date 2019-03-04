Beads, music and masks: 3 ways to ring in Mardi Gras this week in Chicago

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a Mardi Gras murder mystery dinner to a Big Easy-themed happy hour, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
CHARDIGRAS: A Fat Tuesday Joint
If you can't travel to New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, head to Chicago's own Municipal Dining & Co. You can feast on New Orleans-style jambalaya and beignets. Groove to the sounds of Mike Orie and DJ Commando.
When: Tuesday, March 5, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Municipal Bar + Dining Co., 216 W. Ohio St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Murder Mystery Dinner: Murder at Mardi Gras
Next, join a killer crowd of people at Carnivale for this Murder Mystery Dinner. Set on the estate of Sir Warren Peace, this show serves up a night of mystery, intrigue and murder, and it promises to keep you guessing about who will be next. Admission includes a three-course meal and guests can enjoy drinks from cash bar.
When: Thursday, March 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Carnivale Restaurant, 702 W Fulton Market
Price: $65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mardi Gras at Saint Lou's Assembly
Finally, if you're in the mood to mingle, grab your mask and head to this Mardi Gras-themed happy hour. Sip on Hurricane cocktails, a drink from 1940s New Orleans, which is made with rum, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup.
When: Tuesday, March 5
Where: Saint Lou's Assembly, 664 W. Lake St.
Click here for more details