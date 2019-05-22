Beat the heat with free and cheap summer movies for the kids

HOUSTON, Texas -- Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?
Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.
Cinemark is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.
The movies include:
Despicable Me 3
Peter Rabbit
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
How To Train Your Dragon
Smallfoot
Kung Fu Panda
The Lego Movie
Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water
Sherlock Gnomes
Hotel Transylvania 3
The Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express starts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:
Kung Fu Panda
Shrek
The Croods
Puss in Boots
Despicable Me
Turbo
Lego Batman Movie
House with a Clock in its Walls
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Paddington 2
Despicable Me 3
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Lego Movie 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Smallfoot
Secret Life of Pets
Lego Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Sing
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Penguins of Madagascar
Boss Baby
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lego Ninjago Movie
Trolls
Minions
Madagascar
Shrek 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Storks
The Children's Summer Series at the Studio Movie Grill gives families $1 movie options until August 30. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.
Penguins of Madagascar
The Secret Life of Pets
Shrek
Despicable Me
Trolls
Despicable Me 2
Sing
Minions
The Lorax
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World
Captain Underpants
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Puss in Boots
Penguins of Madagascar
As part of Marcus Theaters' Kids Dream Summer Film Series, guests can see family-friendly flicks for only $3 on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 16 to Aug. 14 at participating locations. Guests can also get popcorn and drinks in special sizes for only $2.75. The featured movies are:
The Lego Movie 2 - June 16, 17 & 19
The Lorax - June 23, 24 & 26
A Dog's Way Home - June 30, July 1 & 3
Smallfoot - July 7, 8 & 10
Hotel Transylvania 3 - July 14, 15 & 17
Despicable Me - July 21, 22 & 24
Wonder Park - July 28, 29 & 31
Dr. Seuss The Grinch - August 4, 5 & 7
How to Train Your Dragon 3 - August 11, 12 & 14
AMC's Summer Movie Camp program offers admission to a kid-friendly movie and a KidsPack for just $4 (plus tax) every Wednesday at participating theaters during the summer. Check the schedule at your local theater. The featured movies are:
Trolls
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Peter Rabbit
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Wonder Park
Smallfoot
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The House with a Clock in its Walls
Beat the heat with free and cheap summer movies for the kids
SUMMER FUN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News