Beat the heat with free and cheap summer movies for the kids

HOUSTON, Texas -- Summer vacation is here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days. When the heat is really on, what's better than sitting in a cold movie theater?Many local theaters are again offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year. Here is a list of what you can expect at a theater near you.is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.Despicable Me 3Peter RabbitDr. Seuss' The GrinchHow To Train Your DragonSmallfootKung Fu PandaThe Lego MovieSpongebob Squarepants Out of WaterSherlock GnomesHotel Transylvania 3Thestarts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:Kung Fu PandaShrekThe CroodsPuss in BootsDespicable MeTurboLego Batman MovieHouse with a Clock in its WallsTeen Titans Go! To The MoviesPaddington 2Despicable Me 3Dr. Seuss' The GrinchLego Movie 2How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldSmallfootSecret Life of PetsLego MovieCaptain Underpants: The First Epic MovieSingHow to Train Your Dragon 2Penguins of MadagascarBoss BabyKung Fu Panda 3Lego Ninjago MovieTrollsMinionsMadagascarShrek 2How to Train Your DragonStorksThegives families $1 movie options until August 30. You will want to check your local theater for specific dates and show times.Penguins of MadagascarThe Secret Life of PetsShrekDespicable MeTrollsDespicable Me 2SingMinionsThe LoraxHow to Train Your Dragon: Hidden WorldCaptain UnderpantsDr. Seuss' The GrinchPuss in BootsPenguins of MadagascarAs part of Marcus Theaters' Kids Dream Summer Film Series , guests can see family-friendly flicks for only $3 on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 16 to Aug. 14 at participating locations. Guests can also get popcorn and drinks in special sizes for only $2.75. The featured movies are:The Lego Movie 2 - June 16, 17 & 19The Lorax - June 23, 24 & 26A Dog's Way Home - June 30, July 1 & 3Smallfoot - July 7, 8 & 10Hotel Transylvania 3 - July 14, 15 & 17Despicable Me - July 21, 22 & 24Wonder Park - July 28, 29 & 31Dr. Seuss The Grinch - August 4, 5 & 7How to Train Your Dragon 3 - August 11, 12 & 14 AMC's Summer Movie Camp program offers admission to a kid-friendly movie and a KidsPack for just $4 (plus tax) every Wednesday at participating theaters during the summer. Check the schedule at your local theater. The featured movies are:TrollsThe Lego Movie 2: The Second PartHotel Transylvania 3: Summer VacationPeter RabbitTeen Titans Go! To the MoviesWonder ParkSmallfootHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldThe House with a Clock in its Walls