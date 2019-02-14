Best dressed: 3 great fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week

Stan Mansion Wedding Open House

Glam & Plan - Winter Wedding Planning Workshop

Model #2 for Chicago's Fashion Week

Looking for fashion-forward events this week?From a wedding open house at a Logan Square Mansion to a casting call for aspiring models, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Chicago this week.---Did you get engaged recently? Head over to the Stan Mansion this Sunday for a Wedding Open House. Enjoy a champagne toast, sample small bites from half a dozen caterers and meet with top-notch wedding professionals, from DJs to photographers and wedding gown vendors.Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd.FreeLadies: this "Glam & Plan" wedding planning workshop has your name on it. Get a makeup trial with with a professional makeup artist, sip on champagne and enjoy hors d'oeuvres. A panel of top wedding pros will be on hand to answer questions about your big day.Sunday, Feb. 17, 12-3 p.m.The Dalcy, 302 N. Green St., Floor 3$20Are you an aspiring model? Head to Joy District this Sunday and strut your stuff. Meet with the casting agents seeking top-notch talent for Chicago's Fashion Week in October. Dress the part (in all black) and bring plenty of business cards.Sunday, Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m.Joy District Chicago, 112 W. Hubbard St.Free