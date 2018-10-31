HALLOWEEN

Beyonce dresses as 'Phoni' Braxton for Halloween and Toni Braxton approves

For Halloween this year, Queen Bey recreated an iconic album cover, dressing up as Toni Braxton in a viral photo.

Bogus Braxton. Phony Toni.

Whatever you want to call her, the photo posted on Instagram Tuesday night wasn't of the '90s singer.



It's actually Beyonce showing off her epic Halloween costume "Phoni Braxton."

Queen Bey dressed up just like Toni Braxton on the cover of her 1993 self-titled album.

The singer sported Braxton's look down to a tee, including a white tank-top, leather jacket and high-waisted jeans.

A short pixie wig completed the look.

The iconic recreation quickly went viral on Instagram, with her posts garnering millions of likes.

Braxton jokingly tweeted that Beyonce looks better than she does on her own album cover.

