ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays

EMBED </>More Videos

Vogue magazine tweeted a preview of the cover of their September issue which features Beyonce.

Beyonce reveals she had an emergency Caesarean section when she delivered her twins.

The singer, in a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, says she was 218 pounds and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old says they spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay Z, was "such a strong support system."

She says she put pressure on herself to lose weight in the three months after the birth of her first child. But after the twins, she approached things differently.

RELATED: On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field on Aug. 10

Beyonce says she has a "little mommy pouch" and she's in no rush to get rid of it.

She says it's important for her to help open doors for younger artists.

For the cover, Beyonce tapped photographer Tyler Mitchell, who is the first African American photographer to shoot a Vogue cover.

Vogue magazine tweeted a photo of their groundbreaking September issue's cover, which features Beyonce in a floral headpiece and white dress.

The magazine gave Beyonce "unprecedented control" over the photographs and captions.

On Saturday, Beyonce and Jay-Z bring their OTR II Tour to Soldier Field in Chicago.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldbeyoncejay zsoldier fieldpregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The 5 best jazz and blues spots in Chicago, ranked
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Lollapalooza 2018: 7 arrested, 119 hospitalized during first 3 days
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
More News