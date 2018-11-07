Beyond happy hour: The best food and drink events in Chicago this week

Chicago Tequila & Sangria Festival

Light Vs. Dark Side

Sidewalk Food Tours of Chicago: Wicker Park

Up to 53% Off Argus Brewery Tour

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverages beyond the typical happy hour.From a tequila tasting to a foodies sidewalk tour, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---At this popular festival, take your time sampling a myriad of tequilas, sangrias and spirits inside the West Loop's Alhambra Palace restaurant.The first tasting session is 11:45 a.m--2:45p.m. and the second one is 3 p.m.--6 p.m.Admission includes 15 tasting tickets, entertainment and more. The event is open to adults 21 and over.Saturday, November 10, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.$15-$45At this festival, it's okay to cross over to the dark side.This Saturday, Empirical Brewery is hosting "Light vs. Dark Side," a beer festival showcasing the best light and dark beers from 12 home-brew clubs in Chicago.One $30 tickets includes unlimited three ounce samples of 40 beers, access to the brewery, and participation in a costume contest.Multiple food trucks will be on hand: be sure to try the Donut Republic's beer-infused doughnuts and Carnivale's tacos.Saturday, November 10, 1-5 p.m.1801 W Foster Ave.$30Where's Obama favorite fried chicken place? What sweet shop carries homemade French macaroons?Find out the answers to these questions and more when you join this three-hour Sidewalk Food Tour. Get to know the real Wicker Park--from its ethnic eateries to best-kept secrets. Between stops, the guide offers insights into the Windy City's culture, history and architecture.Sunday, November 11, 11 a.m.Wicker Park, 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave.$42From the moment you enter Argus Brewery, located in the original Schlitz distribution stable, you're surrounded by history.Guests notice the terra-cotta horse heads that decorate the building's exterior and wonder who put them there. During this 90-minute tour, learn more about the history of the brewery and the Pullman neighborhood while sampling the latest Argus brews.11314 S. Front Ave., Far Southeast Side$28 (53 percent discount off regular price)