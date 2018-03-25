ENTERTAINMENT

'Black Panther' becomes top-grossing superhero film

EMBED </>More Videos

'Black Panther' becomes top grossing supehero film. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

There is yet another milestone for the film "Black Panther."

It's now the top grossing superhero film of all time.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it has passed 2012's 'The Avengers' this weekend to become the number one film in the superhero genre in North America, not accounting for inflation.

And "Black Panther" could top $630 million at the box office in U.S. by the end of the weekend, Variety reports.

That would make it the fifth-highest grossing movie, behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Avatar," "Titanic," and "Jurassic World."

"Black Panther" is distributed by Disney, the parent company of 6abc and ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviemovie newsmoviesBlack Panthermarvelu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Aretha Franklin reportedly gravely ill, surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News