Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to host podcast, 'The Lightning Rod'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich hits the airways with a new podcast next week.

He'll host a show called "The Lightning Rod" on WLS-AM talk radio.

Blagojevich is expected to deal with politics, have celebrity guests and "share what I've learned from the school of hard knocks."

He calls himself a "Trumpocrat." President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence; Blagojevich was not pardoned.

"The Lightning Rod" debuts Wednesday and will be available at wlsam.com and for download elsewhere.

Blagojevich was elected as governor in 2002 and won reelection in 2006. He was impeached in 2009.
