ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating against disabled fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce gets sued by blind woman for being in violation of the American with Disabilities Act.

NEW YORK --
Beyonce's management and entertainment company is facing a class-action lawsuit.

A New York woman named Mary Conner who has "no vision whatsoever," according to the filing, is suing 'Parkwood Entertainment'.

Conner claims Beyonce.com is not fully accessible for her and for millions of others who have visual impairments.

She says it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the court document, Conner alleges that she could not browse the site or make online purchases on her own.

Other issues with the site include a lack of accessible drop-down menus, navigation links and the inability to use a keyboard instead of a mouse, according to the complaint.

Shout out to the 713: Beyonce gives fans rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce gives a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her show with Jay-Z.



The lawsuit wants an injunction from the court so the company can make the website accessible for the blind.

She is also asking for compensatory damages, including the costs of attorney fees.

Connor Vs Parkwood Entertainment LLC
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncelawsuitdisability issueswebsitesu.s. & worldclass action lawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs
Stranger Than Fiction film series celebrates the art of the documentary at the Gene Siskel Film Center
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Britney Spears announces 'indefinite work hiatus,' cancels new Las Vegas show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
$10K reward offered in fatal Morton Grove hit-and-run; victim ID'd
Teenagers arrested after striking woman on Red Line train
Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work during government shutdown
99-cent smoke detectors
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Sources say a suspect in custody for Jazmine Barnes' shooting
New York now requires changing tables in public men's restrooms
Nevada inmate whose execution called off found dead in cell
Show More
Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles preview
Man charged with shooting his nephew in Gary
3 dead, 4 injured in Torrance, California bowling alley shooting
Father arrested for hiding son wanted for sex abuse, child porn in Crystal Lake
More News