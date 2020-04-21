Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- New Jersey's biggest names both entertained audiences and reminded them that we're all in this together...from a socially acceptable distance.
"Jersey 4 Jersey" featured a star-studded lineup to raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic during a special one-hour event on Wednesday night.
Money raised benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and SZA provided musical performances from their home. Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, and Jon Stewart also made appearances.
"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."
The event also honored healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees and reminded everyone of the steps they should be doing to curb coronavirus transmission.
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was launched on March 24, 2020, to marshal resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.
In less than three weeks, more than $18 million has already been raised.
NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities, and 100% of every dollar received will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, go to NJPRF.org.
