WINDY CITY LIVE

Bravo TV's Jenni Pulos returns for an artistic event

EMBED </>More Videos

Bravo TV's "Flipping Out" star Jenni Pulos is hosting an art show in Chicago featuring the work of her nephew Nicholas Kontaxis.

Bravo TV's "Flipping Out" star Jenni Pulos returned Tuesday to talk about an event close to her heart. Her nephew Nicholas Kontaxis is a celebrated artist who happens to be autistic.

Kontaxis is having a one-night-only showing of his work to benefit Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), which will be hosted by Pulos.

The event is happening 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the TAO Nightclub., 632 N. Dearborn St., Chicago.

For more about Nicholas Kontaxis or to get tickets to the event, visit: https://www.nicholaskontaxis.com/ticket/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEart
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Ralph Breaks the Internet' directors talk about new 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel
Curvy girl holiday looks with Lawrence Zarian
'Miss Saigon' back in Chicago
Black McDonalds owners give away 2,000 turkeys
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cheap flights from Chicago to Detroit, and what to do once you're there
Stars visit their hometowns, give back in 'I'm Coming Home'
3 stage productions worth seeking out in Chicago this week
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
State police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday
Ex-DePaul employee charged with stealing laptops after being laid off
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
American killed in India by tribesmen known for shooting outsiders
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Teenager loses his driving license after 49 minutes
Colts Neck mansion fire victims suffered 'homicidal violence'
Show More
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Person of interest sought after missing Lyons man found dead in his car trunk
More News