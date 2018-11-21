Bravo TV's Jenni Pulos returns for an artistic event

Bravo TV's "Flipping Out" star Jenni Pulos returned Tuesday to talk about an event close to her heart. Her nephew Nicholas Kontaxis is a celebrated artist who happens to be autistic.
Kontaxis is having a one-night-only showing of his work to benefit Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), which will be hosted by Pulos.
The event is happening 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the TAO Nightclub., 632 N. Dearborn St., Chicago.
For more about Nicholas Kontaxis or to get tickets to the event, visit: https://www.nicholaskontaxis.com/ticket/
