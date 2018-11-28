Break a sweat at these sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

From a Santa-packed race run to a high school basketball game, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Santa Hustle Chicago 5K
Join thousands of Santas across the nation running in the 10th annual Santa Hustle, which raises funds to support families coping with pediatric cancer.
Chicago's 5k and children's race goes down at Soldier Field this Saturday morning. Cross the finish line, then pick up your swag bags and head to the after party at Navy Pier. This year, participants are asked to donate a gift card rather than a toy for families in need.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Price: $10-$45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Major Taylor Birthday Ride 2018
Also this Saturday, join the Major Taylor Cycling Club Chicago for the Major Taylor Birthday Ride. The synchronized multi-city celebration commemorates the life and achievements of the first black athlete to become a world champion.
Cyclists in Chicago will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Geno's in Calumet Park. The 32-mile, round-trip ride kicks off at 10 a.m. and is followed by a tribute party at Geno's.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Geno's, 12401So. Ashland Calumet Park, IL
Price: Free w/ registration through national website
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
7th Annual Chicago Elite Classic
PHOTO: R.T./YELP
Last but not least, get your basketball fix this weekend through a two-day showcase of high school hoop talent at Wintrust Arena. Matchups on Friday and Saturday include top teams from Illinois as well as California, Florida, Kansas, Ohio, St. Louis and Wisconsin. Now in its seventh year, the event has moved the 10,000-plus seat arena to accommodate audience demand.
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 1, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road
Price: $17
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets