ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston

Anna Gunn, and from left, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston walk on stage to accept the award for outstanding drama series at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

NEW YORK --
Bryan Cranston has confirmed that a "Breaking Bad" movie is in development, though he's not sure he's in it.

Following reports that "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan is prepping a two-hour movie connected to the AMC series, Cranston on Wednesday called into the sports talk radio show "The Dan Patrick Show" and confirmed the project is indeed in the works.

Cranston said he hasn't yet read the script and that his character, Walter White, may not even be in it. Cranston said he would "absolutely" return to the character if he was in it.

The two-hour spinoff is set to begin shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid-November under the code name "Greenbrier."

Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" prequel series "Better Call Saul" last month concluded its fourth season.
