Brian McKnight talks new single, album with WCL

Sixteen-time Grammy nominated artist Brian McKnight stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about his upcoming performances at City Winery.

McKnight told the audience about his new single, "When I'm Gone," and upcoming album, "Bedtime Story."

For more information about his shows at City Winery this weekend, please go to City Winery's website.

For more information about his new app, VRL, please go to: https://www.videorequestline.com/about-us
