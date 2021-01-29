'Bridgerton' cast members Luke Thompson, Luke Newton discuss season 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Bridgerton" season two is coming back to Netflix soon. Stars Luke Thompson and Luke Newton discussed what's in store.The two actors play brothers in a social set full of secrets and scandals in London's high society, where a woman's worth is determined by the kind of man who wants to marry her.This season, Daphne and the Duke of Hastings are steaming things up for Netflix, and the cast is thrilled to have a powerful creative force in Shondaland"I think we hoped they would do very well, obviously with the pedigree behind us, Shonda Rhimes, we felt in safe hands but no, something like this happening you can never predict and it's amazing and to have all this energy going into the second season is incredible," Thompson, who plays Benedict, said.And how needs social media when there's a master gossip who knows and tells all?"There's already the expectation within society of how to act and how to appear to those around you, now we have someone documenting all of it so even if something is missed by the rest of the town, Lady Whistledown is going to document it so everyone knows about it," said Newton, who plays Colin."I'm excited to explore how Colin grows up a bit, because he's still nave and innocent and he's got a lot of learning to do," Newton added."Super fun yeah and it's what makes the charm of the whole series isn't it," said Thompson. "It's just so scandalous, and the energy of it is so scandalous, so it's great."