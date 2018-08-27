ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago's Lincoln Avenue gets London makeover in Lincoln Square

EMBED </>More Videos

A portion of Lincoln Avenue was temporarily transformed into a scene straight out of London.

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A street on Chicago's Northwest Side got the royal treatment Monday!

A portion of Lincoln Avenue in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood was transformed into a scene straight out of London overnight.

Curious onlookers checked out the scene near Giddings Plaza complete with a double-decker bus, a mock British TV news van and an old-fashioned telephone booth. Even the street signs looked the part!

To complete the look, the Chicago Brauhaus assumed a new identity as "The Tipsy Swallow," billed as "London's original pub established in 1895."

If you aren't able to see the display in person, you might catch it on TV - the makeover was apparently all part of a shoot for the "Empire" series.

According to a posted filming notice, the British invasion ends Monday at midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentlondonmakeoversChicagoLincoln Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality TV star, 26
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for this week
WATCH: Man rushes stage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert in Atlanta
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment
Families mourning after 9 children killed in Little Village fire
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant
U of I to offer free tuition for some in-state students
Chicago priest removed pending investigation into allegation involving minor
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicago area gamers describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Show More
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
Republicans demand tax plan details from Pritzker
Cubs, Lester want to stay locked in against Mets
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Parent of Hadiya Pendleton talk after guilty verdicts
More News