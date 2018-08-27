A street on Chicago's Northwest Side got the royal treatment Monday!A portion of Lincoln Avenue in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood was transformed into a scene straight out of London overnight.Curious onlookers checked out the scene near Giddings Plaza complete with a double-decker bus, a mock British TV news van and an old-fashioned telephone booth. Even the street signs looked the part!To complete the look, the Chicago Brauhaus assumed a new identity as "The Tipsy Swallow," billed as "London's original pub established in 1895."If you aren't able to see the display in person, you might catch it on TV - the makeover was apparently all part of a shoot for the "Empire" series.According to a posted filming notice, the British invasion ends Monday at midnight.