Broadway musical featuring Britney Spears smash hits to make debut in Chicago

A new musical comedy set to the songs of the Princess of Pop Britney Spears, will have its pre-Broadway world premiere this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Previews begin Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with an opening night of November 13, 2019, for its limited engagement through December 1, 2019, before heading to Broadway.

Described as "uproarious" and "irreverent", "Once Upon a One More Time", is about a group of fairytale princesses who gather to read Betty Friedan's "The Feminine Mystique" in a book club.

"Throughout her career, Britney has captivated fans across the globe with her singular brand of energy and resilience," said James L. Nederlander. "For three years, we have been working closely with her to develop a concept that perfectly encapsulates her unique spirit, and are so thrilled to finally bring this joyous and electrifying show to the stage."

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs - especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," said Spears. "This is a dream come true for me."

Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Groups of 10+ are on sale now, at 312-977-1710.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
