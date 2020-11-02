Britt Stewart talks about being 1st Black female pro on 'DWTS'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Britt Stewart is the first Black female pro ever on "Dancing with the Stars." She spoke about her first season in the spotlight with her partner, Olympic skater Johnny Weir.It's been a roller coaster ride for Stewart, the newest professional in the ballroom. The judges have been very kind to her in her first full-time season as the newbie."I am so grateful that they've really opened up their arms wide to me this season, it's been nice," Stewart said.Stewart gushed about her partner, Olympic skater Johnny Weir."He has the most amazing work ethic, the most amazing focus and commitment, so that comes pretty natural to him and pretty easily to him," Stewart said. "I will say, where I do have to push him, he is such a perfectionist that sometimes if he doesn't get it right, right away he gets into his head. And so that's when I have to pull him out and just remind him that this is a process and there is beauty in the process."Stewart has worked with plenty of celebrities, even before "DWTS.""A major one was Janet Jackson, I was 19 at the time. I am a Janet girl through and through," she said. "I was with Katy Perry for 3 years. I also did her Super Bowl half time performance that was a 'pinch me' moment in my career. I cried afterwards, it was a moment for sure."As the first Black female professional on the show, she hopes she can inspire future generations to try ballroom dance."It's an issue of diversity in the ballroom community and the dance community as a whole," Stewart said. "I think there's not much access and opportunity to diverse people in the underserved communities. I hope that me now being in this position can inspire and show that it's possible."