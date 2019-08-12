Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert previews 'My Fair Lady,' 'Mean Girls,' and more

This year, there were 12 preview performances from "Mean Girls," "Frozen," "The Band' s Visit," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "My Fair Lady," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Once On This Island," "Phantom Of The Opera," "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "Hamilton" and "Teatro Zinzanni."
ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with Shereen Ahmed, of "My Fair Lady," about how she's breaking the mold in the upcoming show.
Davies also spoke with, Mary Kate Morrissey, of "Mean Girls," ahead of the concert.
"My Fair Lady" will run from March 24 - April 12, 2020 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151. W. Randolph Street.
"Mean Girls" will run from December 25 - January 26, 2020 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph Street.
