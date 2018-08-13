Broadway in Chicago's summer concert preview

Monday night in Millennium Park is a free summer concert for the entire family with amazing performances from Broadway shows that you'll definitely want to see.ABC7's Janet Davies will host with special guest Santino Fontana, a Tony-award nominee and the star of the upcoming pre-Broadway world premiere of "Tootsie." They talked about the hits that we will hear, including "Heartbreak Hotel," "Anastasia" and Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."