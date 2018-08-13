WINDY CITY LIVE

Broadway in Chicago's summer concert preview

The Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert will be held Monday night in Millennium Park.

Monday night in Millennium Park is a free summer concert for the entire family with amazing performances from Broadway shows that you'll definitely want to see.

ABC7's Janet Davies will host with special guest Santino Fontana, a Tony-award nominee and the star of the upcoming pre-Broadway world premiere of "Tootsie." They talked about the hits that we will hear, including "Heartbreak Hotel," "Anastasia" and Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
CLICK HERE for more on the Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert in Millennium Park.
