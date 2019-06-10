Brooklyn street to be re-named in honor of The Notorious B.I.G

BED-STUY, Brooklyn -- The late rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G. will be honored Monday during a street renaming ceremony.Born Christopher Wallace, and also known as 'Biggie Smalls,' he was just 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1997.Now, the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Brooklyn will be re-named after him - Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Way.Tuesday would have been his 47th birthday.----------