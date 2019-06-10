Arts & Entertainment

Brooklyn street to be re-named in honor of The Notorious B.I.G

By Eyewitness News
BED-STUY, Brooklyn -- The late rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G. will be honored Monday during a street renaming ceremony.

Born Christopher Wallace, and also known as 'Biggie Smalls,' he was just 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1997.

Now, the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Brooklyn will be re-named after him - Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Way.

Tuesday would have been his 47th birthday.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbedford stuyvesantnew york citybrooklynrappernotorious bigstreet renaming
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI after deadly South Side crash
41 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
WATCH LIVE: 1 critically injured after car crashes on bike path near Lake Shore Drive on North Side
Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys died at age 52
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot to announce community policy initiative
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday
Michigan hotel offering free stay to women traveling for an abortion
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
States with the most catfish victims
More TOP STORIES News