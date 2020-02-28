'Bug' brings dark love story to Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre for only a few more weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Bug" has become a big hit at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, and there's only a few more weeks to check it out.The show is a dark comedy, a psychological thriller and a love story that could make you itch all over.It involves a young waitress and a drifter, both with mental and substance abuse problems, who begin a relationship in a seedy hotel. It devolves into madness.Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts feels it is more relevant than when he wrote it in 1996."At the time I wrote it in the mid 90's, I probably was getting on the Internet and of course, one of the first things that really flourished was conspiracy theories so I did a deep dive into all of that stuff when I was writing this play, because a lot of the play concerns conspiracy theories," Letts said. "It's a much scarier world than when I wrote this play. You look at the place conspiracy theories occupy now in our culture and in our politics."Tony Award-winning director David Cromer said he's always been a fan of the play."I think it's perfectly constructed," Cromer said. "It's construction is shockingly perfect."Cromer is back in his hometown at the helm, and he cast Letts' wife Carrie Coon as the female lead. It's her first role as an ensemble member."It's the hardest play I have ever done," Coon said. "So I guess it's a fitting way to enter the ensemble.""Bug" is now extended through March 15.