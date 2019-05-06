Arts & Entertainment

Actor Luke Perry buried in biodegradable mushroom suit made by Bay Area-based company: daughter

EMBED <>More Videos

Luke Perry's daughter posted on Instagram that Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit - "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- A Mountain View-based company got to help fulfill one of late actor Luke Perry's final wishes.

Perry of "Beverly Hills 90210" fame, suffered a fatal stroke in March.

His daughter has now posted on Instagram saying Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit, which is "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

RELATED: 'Riverdale,' '90210' co-stars and more remember Luke Perry

It was made by company Coeio.

The company's site says the suit, partially made of mushrooms, works by removing polluting toxins from the body while naturally breaking it down.

Perry's daughter wrote her dad discovered the suit and was very excited about it.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmountain viewenvironmentbuzzworthycelebrity deathsnatureinstagramviral
RELATED
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry's deadly stroke: 911 call audio released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body found at site of Waukegan explosion; 1 still missing
$18K added to reward for info on missing postal worker's whereabouts
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Ramadan 2019: What you need to know about the Islamic holy month
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, falling temperatures Monday
Child dies after pulled from burning car in Queens; man taken into custody
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
Show More
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
Quick tip: How to lessen wallet woes for wedding guests
More TOP STORIES News