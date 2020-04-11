Arts & Entertainment

Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 crisis, virtual event to be held

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. -- The COVID-19 outbreak has also claimed one of summer's more colorful festivals; the organizers of Burning Man have canceled this year's event.

There's a lot more to Burning Man than the stereotypical forms of free expression it is well-known for. The event draws tens of thousands of people to an isolated spot in the Nevada desert, KTVN reported.

This year's Burning Man festival was slated to start Aug. 30 and run through Labor Day, per usual.

RELATED: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

The organization is offering refunds for people who already bought tickets.

It's asking for donations to help minimize layoffs and what it calls other "belt-tightening measures."

A "virtual Black Rock City" event will replace the annual gathering this year, according to the Burning Man website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadalive musicfestivalburning mancoronavirusmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Forest Park Walmart worker dies from COVID-19
Longtime 911 operator dies of COVID-19
Harvey nurses protest over lack of protective equipment
Show More
Coronavirus danger escalating behind bars at some Illinois prisons, jails
Rogers Park senior struggles to get groceries amid COVID-19 crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Saturday
What to know about Illinois' 17,887 COVID-19 cases
Chicago family mourns loss of 911 operator to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News