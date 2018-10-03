The "Havana" singer, who is nominated for five different categories, will perform a not-yet-announced song from "Camila," her first studio album.
Shawn Mendes will also take the stage with DJ-producer Zedd to perform a song from Mendes' self-titled third studio album. Mendes and Zedd are both nominees this year, Mendes for Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Zedd for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM).
Cabello, Mendes and Zedd join the following previously announced acts:
- benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid
- Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
- Mariah Carey
- Ciara featuring Missy Elliott
- Dua Lipa
- Panic! At the Disco
- Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
- Taylor Swift
- Carrie Underwood
The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.
The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.