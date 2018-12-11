Can't-miss comedy events in Chicago this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an ugly sweater comedy night to the Blackout Diaries.
Chalo Haso Desi Comedy Show
MRR Productions is putting on this comedy show along with Seven Bar and Restaurant. Tyler Fowler will host, and comedians Hari Rao, Raghu Adibhatla, Sabeen Sadiq, Stuti Sharma and Sharup Karim will perform. Following the show will be karaoke.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Seven Bar and Restaurant, 400 E. Randolph St.
Price: Free
COMEDY NIGHT: Ugly Sweater Editon!!!
Comedian Netra Ms Already will host this comedy show featuring comedians Niles Nelson, BWright, Zack O'Ryan, Melissa Richelle and KB Marion. There will also be an ugly sweater contest, where the winner will receive a special prize.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The WaterHole, 1400 S. Western
Price: Free
The Blackout Diaries
This comedy show will feature standup comedians as well as everyday people who will tell their best drinking stories. Audience members can participate by asking probing questions to continue the story.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.
Where: Under the Gun Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.
Price: $5
