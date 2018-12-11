ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss comedy events in Chicago this week

Photo: Under the Gun Theater/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an ugly sweater comedy night to the Blackout Diaries.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Chalo Haso Desi Comedy Show





MRR Productions is putting on this comedy show along with Seven Bar and Restaurant. Tyler Fowler will host, and comedians Hari Rao, Raghu Adibhatla, Sabeen Sadiq, Stuti Sharma and Sharup Karim will perform. Following the show will be karaoke.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Seven Bar and Restaurant, 400 E. Randolph St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

COMEDY NIGHT: Ugly Sweater Editon!!!





Comedian Netra Ms Already will host this comedy show featuring comedians Niles Nelson, BWright, Zack O'Ryan, Melissa Richelle and KB Marion. There will also be an ugly sweater contest, where the winner will receive a special prize.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The WaterHole, 1400 S. Western
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Blackout Diaries





This comedy show will feature standup comedians as well as everyday people who will tell their best drinking stories. Audience members can participate by asking probing questions to continue the story.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.
Where: Under the Gun Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
