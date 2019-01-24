Can't-miss comedy events in Chicago this week

"The Scene"

"Saturday Night Laughs"

"Booze Your Own Adventure"

"The Nasty Show"

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an improv show to a no-rules stand-up comedy routine.---This improv comedy show features five experienced improv comedians. The comedians act as their own directors in order to improve on the same improv scene until it is complete.Thursday, Jan. 24, 10 p.m. (other showtimes are available)iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.$5Enjoy a stand-up comedy show at the Laugh Factory. Local Chicago comedians will perform their acts for the audience.Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.$20"Booze Your Own Adventure" is an adult, alcohol-filled take on the childhood "Choose Your Own Adventure" books. Audience members make the decisions for the drunken cast members.Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.$5"The Nasty Show" is the Laugh Factory's raunchiest show. Stand-up comedians perform their acts with no filters or rules.Saturday, Jan. 26, 11:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.free (complimentary general admission); $20 (VIP admission)