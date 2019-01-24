ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss comedy events in Chicago this week

Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from an improv show to a no-rules stand-up comedy routine.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

"The Scene"





This improv comedy show features five experienced improv comedians. The comedians act as their own directors in order to improve on the same improv scene until it is complete.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 10 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Saturday Night Laughs"




Enjoy a stand-up comedy show at the Laugh Factory. Local Chicago comedians will perform their acts for the audience.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Booze Your Own Adventure"





"Booze Your Own Adventure" is an adult, alcohol-filled take on the childhood "Choose Your Own Adventure" books. Audience members make the decisions for the drunken cast members.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Nasty Show"





"The Nasty Show" is the Laugh Factory's raunchiest show. Stand-up comedians perform their acts with no filters or rules.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 11:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: free (complimentary general admission); $20 (VIP admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
