Can't-miss sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

Whether you want to watch the action or get in on it, there's plenty to do when it comes to athletic activities coming up in Chicago this week. From cheering on the Chicago Bulls to scuba diving, read on for a rundown.---Check out the upcoming Chicago Bulls games with discounted tickets. Watch them play the Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers or the Dallas Mavericks. Order classic Chicago deep-dish pizza from Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria or visit the United Center's new bar, Chicago Pours.United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.$23.52 - $65.52BG Cardio is a total-body dance workout featuring Bollywood music. Using light weights and dance props like dandiya sticks, you can burn up to 700 calories in one hour. No prior dance experience is necessary to try out this free class.Thursday, Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m.American Rhythm Center, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Floor 3FreeLearn how to scuba dive at this new discounted price. Choose between an individual session with Captain Bob or a party dive with a group of people. While Learn Scuba Chicago provides all necessary equipment, the offer must be redeemed within 90 days of purchase.2338 W. Fullerton Ave.$29 (61 percent discount off regular price)