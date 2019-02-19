Can't-miss sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

From a class on how to declutter your home, office and digital space to the grand opening of a fitness center, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Fleet Feet Running Club: Nathan Sports Trial Run
First, get the heart pumping with a 3-5 mile run on Tuesday with the Fleet Feet Running Club and Nathan's Sports. Nathan's is an apparel store that sells clothing and jogging accessories.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Fleet Feet Old Town, 1706 N. Wells St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Breakfast and Learn: Self Love through Clearing the Clutter
Do you want to remove clutter from your life but don't know how or where to start? Then, learn tips and tricks on decluttering your the main elements in your life with a Breakfast-and-Learn event led by Sara Parisi, the Clutter Curator of Chicago, on Thursday at EvolveHer. With a degree in Interior Design, Parisi will guide participants through the steps to attack your home, office and digital space. For more information on Parisi, click here. Coffee and light breakfast snacks will be served.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-8 a.m.
Where: EvolveHer, 358 W. Ontario St., #3W.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Anthos Training Clubs Grand Opening
Then, Anthos Training Clubs is going to cut the ribbon for its grand opening on Saturday and will have its owners and trainers on site to answer any questions about the fitness programs it offers. There will also be live music, refreshments, raffles for Anthos swag and NovaCare is holding complimentary injury screenings. For more information on the fitness center, click here.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Anthos Training Clubs, 1558 E. 53rd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Transcend Wellness Event
Also on Saturday, reach new heights in your fitness with a three-hour Transcend Wellness Event at First Ascent Climbing at Block 37. Participants will have access to Learning to Boulder (rock climbing) lessons, including gear, and yoga and fitness classes. In addition, they will receive a gift bag with items from Block 37, discounts at retailers, samples and more. Click here for more information.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Where: 108 N. State St., Floor 4, Chicago, IL 60602
Price: $19
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets