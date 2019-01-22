ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss theater events in Chicago this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

"Kinky Boots"





"Kinky Boots" is a Broadway musical scored entirely with Cyndi Lauper music. The musical won the Tony Award for Best Score, making Lauper the only solo woman to ever receive the title. The musical is about Charlie Price and his quest to save his family's legacy with a pair of stilettos.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph
Price: $59

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Us/Them"





"Us/Them" discusses the 2004 Beslan school siege where hundreds of school children were held hostage. The play centers around tragedy in schools in modern America and the way in which people cope.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:45 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Chicago Shakespeare Theater - Upstairs Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Bite Size Broadway: 2.0"





"Bite Size Broadway: 2.0" is a series of short musicals written by Ruth Lloyd Webber. Six actors will perform all eight mini musicals written by Webber, none longer than 15 minutes.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Can't-miss food and drink events in Chicago this week
The best comedy events in Chicago this week
Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
LIVE RADAR: Snow, freezing rain to impact PM rush hour in Chicago area, Wisconsin
Chris Brown, 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up, new restrictions at R Kelly's studio
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed holiday trees and snow
Family of comatose woman who gave birth: 'She has feelings'
Body found frozen in Morton Grove identified
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Show More
Double amputee overcomes challenges to bowl perfect game
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Dorothy Brown removed from Chicago mayoral ballot
More News