Can't-miss theater events in Chicago this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week.---"Kinky Boots" is a Broadway musical scored entirely with Cyndi Lauper music. The musical won the Tony Award for Best Score, making Lauper the only solo woman to ever receive the title. The musical is about Charlie Price and his quest to save his family's legacy with a pair of stilettos.Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph$59"Us/Them" discusses the 2004 Beslan school siege where hundreds of school children were held hostage. The play centers around tragedy in schools in modern America and the way in which people cope.Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:45 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Chicago Shakespeare Theater - Upstairs Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave.$20"Bite Size Broadway: 2.0" is a series of short musicals written by Ruth Lloyd Webber. Six actors will perform all eight mini musicals written by Webber, none longer than 15 minutes.Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.$9