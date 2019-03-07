Arts & Entertainment

'Captain Marvel' female friendship true to life, co-star Lashana Lynch says

EMBED <>More Videos

"Captain Marvel" explodes into theaters Thursday night. It's the first film in the Marvel universe to focus on a female superhero.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Captain Marvel" explodes into theaters Thursday night. It's the first film in the Marvel universe to focus on a female superhero.

Lashana Lynch plays Maria, Captain Marvel's best friend since their days as military pilots.

"They are both standalone, very unapologetic, very grounded, intelligent, very talented women," she said. "But when they come together, they rub off on each other so well and the make each other feel like they can easily be the best versions of themselves."

Lynch said she and costar Brie Larson didn't have to work to create chemistry between their characters.

"We just represented what we wanted to show on the screen and that's just two women being kind to each other and really experiencing life," she said.

Lynch said her character Maria is special because she's the first fully-formed black woman outside of the Black Panther series.

"It's nice to be in the family. It's nice to be part of this movie, especially an origin movie that is going to set up different types of women in this part of the universe," she said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieactormarvel comicsus world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
Woodlawn welcomes new Jewel Osco
Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee
Suspect in 1993 Ashburn murder arrested, held without bail
Son charged in stabbing death of his mother in Lyons
Modelo truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Show More
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
3 girls charged, after pepper spray used in attempted robbery
Police: Columbia College student's report of stabbing, robbery in Grant Park 'unfounded'
Gov. Pritzker outlines proposed graduated income tax
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
More TOP STORIES News