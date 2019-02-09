MARVEL

'Captain Marvel' gets perfect throwback '90s-era website ahead of release

EMBED </>More Videos

With Comic Sans font and clip art GIFs, the "Captain Marvel" website pays perfect homage to the film's 1995 setting. (Marvel)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
"Captain Marvel" doesn't hit theaters for another month, but the team behind the film is already taking fans back in time with its newly launched throwback website poking fun at '90s-era internet.

Marvel Studios unveiled the film's nostalgic website Friday, and it features every '90s-era internet trope you can think of: clip art GIFs, flames, WordArt, nearly unreadable colored text on a busy background, blinking text and a faux hit counter. Oh, and more Comic Sans font than you've seen in one place in more than a decade.

The website's guestbook even includes a subtle mention of Y2K mania and a self-referential "Who approved this?" entry.

Lori Lambert, a software engineer for Marvel, quipped in a tweet that the site was built in now-defunct Microsoft FrontPage and hosted on Angelfire, a web-hosting company that experienced a surge in popularity around the turn of the millennium.



The website is a nod to the film's 1995 setting. "Captain Marvel" follows former U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes and finds herself trapped in the midst of a war for the ages between two alien races.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.

MORE: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelinternetbuzzworthywhat's trendingmovie newsmarvel comics
Related
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
MARVEL
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Wicked' movie musical to fly into theaters Christmas 2021
Taraji P. Henson displays comedy chops in 'What Men Want'
Maxx Force: Take a virtual ride on Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Tiger kills potential mate on first date
Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
2 shot in Ingleside home after attempted armed robbery
Show More
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
Chicago woman finds 15 half siblings through DNA test
2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run was walking with driver's ex-boyfriend
More News