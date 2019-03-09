'Captain Marvel' stars trained hard to become superheroes, otherworldly beings

LOS ANGELES -- "Captain Marvel" is the first female superhero to get her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Brie Larson plays the character both in another universe and on Earth during the 1990s. For a long time, Brie couldn't say a word about her big superhero spot."It's just now at this point I feel like I'm getting to talk about it more. This has been something that's been under wraps for like three years now, so I think I'm finally just happy to be able to get it off my chest," she said.She trained for nine months to be physically ready for this role in which she does a lot of fighting and hangs off things."I am hanging onto a lot of things, it's true. I didn't think about it, but a lot of that stuff is wire assisted. It's two-seconds in the movie really, but that means it was almost a week of me hanging on the side of a train," she said.One of her costars quickly realized when he got on set that he needed to up his game and fast."I arrived about five or six weeks before her. Brie had already been there for about nine months - that's not an exaggeration. So she was more ahead of me. I arrived thinking I've got plenty of time, but Brie was already jumping off her head and doing high kicks, so most of my work was in choreography," Jude Law said.Gemma Chan said it's all exciting."Nothing can really prepare you for it. Obviously, you know, it's a whole amazing thing that you come into to do your little bit and you know it's exciting. It's a little bit daunting," she said.In the end, it all paid off."There were so many people who made this movie more than any we've ever worked on before and that contributed so much. It was one of the great joys of working on this film is getting to work with so many people," co-director Anna Boden said."Captain Marvel" is now in theaters and is on track to a big opening weekend.