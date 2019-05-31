Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B due in court in New York City after rejecting plea in strip club melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Cardi B is expected to return to court in Queens Friday.

She is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at a New York City strip club named Angels.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband.

The hip hop superstar refused a deal that would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dropped a new single at midnight called "Press" that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.

The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentqueensnew york citycardi bassaultcourt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
Acid spills from truck after Tri-State Tollway crash; SB lanes closed
5 wounded in Robbins shooting
Man on bike sexually abused 2 girls in Irving Park, police say
Fake Microsoft employee scams $25k from couple
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
Bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving
Show More
Kane Co. officials warn of possible measles exposure
5-year-old Harnett County girl dies after battle with terminal cancer
Texas inmate on life support after officers throw him on ground
Illinois House could vote on marijuana legalization Friday
South Shore Line train hits vehicle in Portage
More TOP STORIES News