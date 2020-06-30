Arts & Entertainment

Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator and star, dies at 98

Carl Reiner -- best known for creating and starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" -- has died. He was 98.
Producer, director and actor Carl Reiner -- best known for creating and starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" -- has died. He was 98.

Reiner, one of the most prolific entertainers in history, died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.

Reiner was also a longtime comedian, screenwriter and publisher. He was a nine-time Emmy Awards winner, and won a Grammy for his best-selling album with Mel Brooks entitled, "2000 Years With Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks" in 1960.


DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
