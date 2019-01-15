Carol Channing, who among her many roles originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, has died at age 97, her publicist told AP.
Channing is also known for other Broadway roles such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was a Tony winner and an Oscar nominee.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
