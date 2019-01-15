ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carol Channing, Tony-winning star of 'Hello, Dolly!,' dies at 97: Publicist

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures we've lost recently (Ed Kolenovsky/AP Photo|Jim Cole/AP Photo)

Carol Channing, who among her many roles originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, has died at age 97, her publicist told AP.

Channing is also known for other Broadway roles such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was a Tony winner and an Oscar nominee.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsbroadwayhollywoodu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A new villain emerges on 'The Bachelor'
Brendan Coyle, of 'Downton Abbey,' performs at Goodman Theater in 'St. Nicholas'
3 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
1 injured in Crestwood apartment building fire
Gillette releases #MeToo-inspired ad
Mom drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Jason Van Dyke's attorneys ask for probation ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing
Show More
Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana
More News