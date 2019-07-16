Arts & Entertainment

Award-winning musical 'Cats' comes to Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Cats" is coming to Chicago!

The record-breaking musical that's captivated audiences around the world is now at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. The first performance will be held Tuesday evening and the show will run through August 4.

Winner of 7 Tony awards including best musical, "Cats" tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cats will be reborn.

