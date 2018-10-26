ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrate Halloween this weekend with these 4 can't-miss bar crawls in Chicago

Photo: Haunted Halloween Party at River North/Eventbrite

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

There's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2018 Halloween Day Crawl





Bring your Halloween costume and join this bar crawl. Tickets include a brunch buffet, gift cards, costume contests and special deals on drinks. Attendees will also receive free or discounted rides from Lyft.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: River North's Best Bars TBA. 149 West Kinzie Street
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Purge Halloween Bar Crawl




This Purge-themed bar crawl offers entry to six different venues, up to 40 percent off drinks and a variety of prizes and giveaways. If you show your ticket at Fantasy Costume, you get 15 percent off your costume. Stick around for the after-party.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: River North
Price: $25-$35. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago HalloWeekend Pub Crawl 2018





This Halloween bar crawl in Wrigleyville features a party package consisting of entry to multiple venues and discounted drinks. Explore neighborhood bars while creating legendary moments. Only 499 tickets will be sold.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 1 a.m.
Where: Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern + Various Venues, 3647 N. Clark St.
Price: $13.95
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2018 Halloween Trolley Crawl





Dress up in costume and hop on the trolley from bar to bar in this crawl in Lincoln Park. Tickets include entry to all venues, a costume contest, a dinner buffet, gift cards and giveaways. There will also be free and discounted rides from Lyft.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.- midnight
Where: Lincoln Park's Best Bars (full list in event description), 420 W. Diversey Parkway
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada' Davitt
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Disney Junior Dance Party on tour
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect detained in Fla. in connection with suspected explosive devices
City selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Mega Millions lucky break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Maine will help pay off your student loans if you move there
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
Woman kills suspected kidnapper during police chase
Show More
Marian Catholic High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada' Davitt
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver in Houston
Dashcam video released of Alsip police-involved shooting
More News