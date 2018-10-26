Celebrate Halloween this weekend with these 4 can't-miss bar crawls in Chicago

2018 Halloween Day Crawl

The Purge Halloween Bar Crawl

Chicago HalloWeekend Pub Crawl 2018

2018 Halloween Trolley Crawl

'Tis the season to celebrate.There's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Bring your Halloween costume and join this bar crawl. Tickets include a brunch buffet, gift cards, costume contests and special deals on drinks. Attendees will also receive free or discounted rides from Lyft.Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.River North's Best Bars TBA. 149 West Kinzie Street$20This Purge-themed bar crawl offers entry to six different venues, up to 40 percent off drinks and a variety of prizes and giveaways. If you show your ticket at Fantasy Costume, you get 15 percent off your costume. Stick around for the after-party.Saturday, Oct. 27, 2:30-10:30 p.m.River North$25-$35. More ticket options available.This Halloween bar crawl in Wrigleyville features a party package consisting of entry to multiple venues and discounted drinks. Explore neighborhood bars while creating legendary moments. Only 499 tickets will be sold.Saturday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 1 a.m.Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern + Various Venues, 3647 N. Clark St.$13.95Dress up in costume and hop on the trolley from bar to bar in this crawl in Lincoln Park. Tickets include entry to all venues, a costume contest, a dinner buffet, gift cards and giveaways. There will also be free and discounted rides from Lyft.Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.- midnightLincoln Park's Best Bars (full list in event description), 420 W. Diversey Parkway$20