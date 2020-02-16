chicago proud

Celebrating Black History Month: The legacy of Chicago's Black Ensemble Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jackie Taylor was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in the Cabrini Green housing project. She rose from modest roots to become a distinguished director, producer, actress, educator, singer, playwright and theater founder.

As the Founder of the 40-year-old Black Ensemble Theater (BE), she has created a strong institution committed to eradicating racism. She has written and produced more than 100 plays and musical biographies.

Taylor joined ABC7 to talk about the history of the Black Ensemble Theater and its upcoming performance, "Jackie Taylor's Legends the Musical - A Civil Rights Movement - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow."

Jackie Taylor's Legends the Musical - A Civil Rights Movement - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Date: Preview February 22nd, Opens March 5, Closed April 12
Hours: Friday 8:00PM, Saturday 3:00PM & 8:00PM, Sunday 3:00PM
Address: 4450 N Clark Street
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $49.00 to $65.00

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://blackensembletheater.org/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentblack historyblack history monththeaterchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Blackhawks Warriors create brotherhood for military veterans transitioning to civilian life
South Side girl, inventor earns $5K check
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 hospitalized, including 5-year-old boy after South Side fire: CFD
6 officers injured in West Side crash: CPD
NBA All-Star game wraps up event packed weekend
8 kids among 15 wounded in Chicago weekend violence
Suburban HS employee charged with sending student nude videos on Snapchat
Chicago couple who tested positive for novel coronavirus virus released from isolation
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
Show More
Blackhawks Warriors create brotherhood for military veterans transitioning to civilian life
Family behind Moreno's Liquors opens Little Village speakeasy
Florida city shuts down part of a park due to annual snake orgy
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing wedding album
More TOP STORIES News