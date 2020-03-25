Celebrities like John Stamos, Billy Porter to read Disney stories to comfort fans during COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off this initiative Tuesday by reading fantasy-adventure "Elena and the Secret of Avalor."
Starting this week, friends from the Disney family are sharing some of their favorite stories. Enjoy the fantastical world of "Elena and the Secret of Avalor," read to you by Yvette Nicole Brown (@YNB). pic.twitter.com/bXVwWKWbvF— Disney (@Disney) March 24, 2020
In the upcoming days, expect celebs like John Stamos, Billy Porter, Ally Maki, Mike Greenberg, Kristen Schaal, Matthew Morrison, Tony Hale and Sofia Wylie to read stories from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.
These readings will be shared on Disney's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.
