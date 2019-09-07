Arts & Entertainment

Chance the Rapper and wife Kristen Corley welcome their 2nd daughter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New baby makes four!

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten, are now parents to two daughters.

Kristen announced that their new bundle of joy arrived by sharing a photo captioned "Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here."



The post included a photo of the baby in an onesie with the works "I am who he says I am" written across the front.

The couple also has a three-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett, who was born in September 2015.

Chance tied the knot in March with a star-studded wedding in Newport Beach, California.

Shortly after sharing photos of the wedding to his Instagram page, Chance also made the announcement that they were expecting a second child.

"We pregnant again," the rapper's note read. "It's a girl, JESUS CHRIST, WE LOVE YOU GOD."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagochance the rapperbaby
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, all tickets claimed
1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Show More
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Softball tournament honors Chicago's fallen police officers
U of I to launch shuttle between Urbana, Chicago campuses
ALS Walk for Life Chicago to step off at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News