Chance the Rapper and wife Kristen Corley welcome their 2nd daughter

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten, are now parents to two daughters.
Kristen announced that their new bundle of joy arrived by sharing a photo captioned "Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here."
The post included a photo of the baby in an onesie with the works "I am who he says I am" written across the front.
The couple also has a three-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett, who was born in September 2015.
Chance tied the knot in March with a star-studded wedding in Newport Beach, California.
Shortly after sharing photos of the wedding to his Instagram page, Chance also made the announcement that they were expecting a second child.
"We pregnant again," the rapper's note read. "It's a girl, JESUS CHRIST, WE LOVE YOU GOD."