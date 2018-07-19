Chance the Rapper buys Chicagoist, announces move in new song

Chance the Rapper dropped four new songs Wednesday night, including one that announced his purchase of the Chicagoist.In his new track "I Might Need Security," the 25-year-old rapper and Chicago native raps the line "I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bit-s out of business."In a statement discussing the purchase, Chance, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, called the Chicagoist "an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment.""I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content," he added.WNYC, New York's Public radio station, announced the sale on Twitter at 11:27 p.m. WNYC, along with KPCC in Southern California and WAMU in Washington, D.C., acquired assets from Gothamist and DNAInfo in February of this year, including the Chicagoist, DCist and LAist websites.Along with "I Might Need Security", the rapper released tracks titled "65th and Ingleside," "Wala Cam" and "Work Out."