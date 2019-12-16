Chance the Rapper cancels 2020 tour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance The Rapper won't be performing anytime soon. He announced on Instagram that he is canceling his 2020 tour and apologized to his fans."Hey guys I've decided to cancel the Big Tour," he wrote in a post Sunday morning. "I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless."He had previously postponed the tour due to the birth of his second daughter. Anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds.