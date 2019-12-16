chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper cancels 2020 tour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance The Rapper won't be performing anytime soon. He announced on Instagram that he is canceling his 2020 tour and apologized to his fans.

"Hey guys I've decided to cancel the Big Tour," he wrote in a post Sunday morning. "I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless."

He had previously postponed the tour due to the birth of his second daughter. Anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertchance the rapperu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHANCE THE RAPPER
Chance the Rapper's charity works with retailer to donate hundreds of boots
Chance the Rapper makes CPS students' coded video game official music video
'I fully support you' Chance the Rapper encourages teachers on 'SNL'
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded in Gary shooting
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd
Home warranty problems: ABC7 I-Team helps St. Charles woman with broken furnace
7 injured in crash involving school bus, CTA bus on SE Side
Police questioning person of interest after girl, 16, groped on CTA Brown Line train
CPD honors 2 fallen officers killed by train 1 year ago
Fire damages Lakeview apartments, restaurants
Show More
3 killed in Beach Park head-on crash
Sex offenders told to move out of Wayside Cross Ministries in Aurora
Boy, 14, missing from West Rogers Park
Power lines fall on semi-truck after hitting pole on Near West Side
Family IDs victims in deadly West Pullman house fire as husband, wife
More TOP STORIES News