Chance the Rapper reflects on family, fame, and putting Chicago in the NBA All Star Weekend spotlight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the NBA All Star Weekend, Chance the Rapper serves as the ambassador, welcoming players and fans to Chicago.The three-time Grammy winner has big plans for showcasing the city he calls home for one of the largest sporting events in the country. But beyond basketball, he is loving his two most important titles: husband and father."It's different, it's awesome," he said. "It's cool to say 'my kids.' "I gotta go home to my kids.'"Chancellor Bennet basks in the joys of fatherhood; he can't help but smile at the mere mention of his daughters."It's awesome because when your wife is pregnant you think of the kid as just a baby, but then once they are here it's like, they're a person, and on your second child especially, it's cool they are two separate people," Chance said.His two daughters' are connected both through blood and through their names."We just like the way that we spelled Kensli's name with the 'li.' So we figured we'd have another 'li' child, and Marli was the one that came to mind," he said. "Her middle name was the one picked by her sister, her name was Marli Grace."And he reflected on celebrating a year of marriage with his wife."It's definitely, you have a very different understanding of it the further out you go, but we're the strongest we've ever been," he said.Chance opened up to ABC7's Cheryl Burton on everything from his personal life, to the All-Star weekend, to being a performer, a humanitarian and... filmmaker? See his exclusive one-on-on on ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.