Chance the Rapper hosts 'Saturday Night Live', talks support of Chicago teachers strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Chance the Rapper returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend, this time as host as well as musical guest.During his opening monologue, wearing a red, Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt, the rapper sent messages of support to the striking teachers."To the teachers in Chicago, I know you guys are on strike right now, I just want you to know I fully support you," the rapper said.He also created some very funny raps about the city's nickname. Watch the video above to see more.Chance first hosted the late-night comedy show back in 2017.