chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper hosts 'Saturday Night Live', talks support of Chicago teachers strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Chance the Rapper returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend, this time as host as well as musical guest.

During his opening monologue, wearing a red, Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt, the rapper sent messages of support to the striking teachers.

"To the teachers in Chicago, I know you guys are on strike right now, I just want you to know I fully support you," the rapper said.

RELATED: CTU says $38 million of CPS budget stands between contract agreement as strike enters 11th day

He also created some very funny raps about the city's nickname. Watch the video above to see more.



Chance first hosted the late-night comedy show back in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkchance the rappersocietysnlchicago teachers unionchicago public schools
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHANCE THE RAPPER
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
Chance the Rapper and wife welcome 2nd child
Chance the Rapper postpones tour; 1 Chicago show still on
News Flash: Monday Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: $38M stands between CPS agreement as strike enters 11th day
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan
Family holds party in honor of fallen CPD officer
Memorial to be held for anniversary of Tree of Life synagogue shooting
Man charged with felony after hitting CPD officer while fleeing traffic stop
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, mostly sunny Sunday
Former special ed worker charged with using 'excessive force' on children
Twins celebrate 90th birthday in Chicago Heights
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana
More TOP STORIES News