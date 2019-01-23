ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charity events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Kat Yukawa/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From the UN Women open forum to an afternoon feeding the homeless, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

UN Women Chicago 2019 Open Forum





This free public information session is being put on by the UN Women Chicago Board of Directors. Support gender equity and learn about the UN Women's plans for 2019 while you enjoy light snacks and refreshments.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Citygirl Weddings & Events, 639 W. Diversey Parkway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Broken Crayons Still Color Poetry Cafe





The Broken Crayons Still Color Poetry Cafe is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence. There is an open mic, vendor tables, raffles, refreshments and more. Contact the cafe for more information about vendor space and open mic availability.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Oakwood Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes
Price: Free

Click here for more details

Hashtag Lunchbag @ The Promontory





Hashtag Lunchbag Chicago is a group who dedicates one Saturday every month to feeding the homeless in the city. Help assemble and distribute 1,000 lunches. The event is open to all ages.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: Free (Free w/ RSVP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty in parking spot scuffle
Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony Soprano
3 events worth checking out in Evanston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in Orland Park mall shooting taken into custody, chief says
LIVE RADAR: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island
Solis secretly recorded Burke after federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds, source says
Man killed in Harvard snowmobile crash
Fallen concrete at Union Station sparks spat over who is responsible
Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Show More
Marine recruiter charged with sexually assaulting teen girl trying to enlist
The wild side of winter in Chicago
Firefighter among 3 injured in West Pullman house fire
Alderman Munoz silent, wife speaks again about abuse
Pelosi to Trump: No State of the Union in the House until shutdown ends
More News