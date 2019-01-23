Charity events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

UN Women Chicago 2019 Open Forum

Broken Crayons Still Color Poetry Cafe

Hashtag Lunchbag @ The Promontory

Looking to make a difference this week?From the UN Women open forum to an afternoon feeding the homeless, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---This free public information session is being put on by the UN Women Chicago Board of Directors. Support gender equity and learn about the UN Women's plans for 2019 while you enjoy light snacks and refreshments.Thursday, Jan. 24, 6:30-8 p.m.Citygirl Weddings & Events, 639 W. Diversey ParkwayFreeThe Broken Crayons Still Color Poetry Cafe is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence. There is an open mic, vendor tables, raffles, refreshments and more. Contact the cafe for more information about vendor space and open mic availability.Friday, Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m.Oakwood Community Center, 3825 S. VincennesFreeHashtag Lunchbag Chicago is a group who dedicates one Saturday every month to feeding the homeless in the city. Help assemble and distribute 1,000 lunches. The event is open to all ages.Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-noonThe Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WestFree (Free w/ RSVP)